Exclusive: ‘Dunkirk’ Star Barry Keoghan in Talks to Join Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Hot off the global success of HBO’s Chernobyl, Irish actor Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, Collider has exclusively learned.

Additionally, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan is also in talks to join the comic book movie, which will star Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak) and Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos). The rest of the cast includes Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Lia McHugh (Sprite) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

Keoghan’s role remains unknown, and it’s unclear whether Chan will be reprising her role as Minn-Erva from Captain Marvel, or whether she’ll be playing an entirely different character within the same cinematic universe.

Marvel had no comment.

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) is directing from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and Kevin Feige is producing for Marvel. Disney will release the superhero movie — slated to be the 25th entry in the MCU — on Nov. 6, 2020.

Created in 1976 by Jack Kirby, the comic book series follows near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. Zhao has previously said that while the lead characters are immortals, the film will explore what it means to be human.

Keoghan has been building an impressive body of work ever since his breakout turn in Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk. He was absolutely riveting in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and his library heist movie American Animals was one of last year’s best films. Keoghan recently appeared in two of Chernobyl‘s five episodes, and he has also been cast as the lead in FX’s upcoming adaptation of Y: The Last Man.

Keoghan recently wrapped David Lowery‘s fantasy film Green Knight and the indie drama Calm with Horses. He’s represented by CAA, Macfarlane Chard, Troika and Management 360.

In addition to Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel, Chan’s credits include the Saoirse Ronan–Margot Robbie drama Mary Queen of Scots. She’s repped by WME and Independent Talent Group, and her casting was first reported by Variety.