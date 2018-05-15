Marvel Sets Screenwriting Duo for Their ‘Eternals’ Movie

0

We may still be reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but the folks at Marvel are ever looking toward the future, and it’s starting to seem likely that that future is going to include some Eternals. Per THR, Marvel studios has set their sights on Eternals as one of their next potential franchises and recruited screenwriters Matthew and Ryan Firpo to adapt the Jack Kirby-created comic book. The Firpos earned industry attention last year when their spec script Ruin landed on the 2017 Black List.

The Eternals are one of the classic but relatively obscure Kirby creations at Marvel, best known for their most famous son, the Mad Titan Thanos. So you see why it would make sense for an Eternals movie to be picking up steam right now. In brief, the Eternals are a fictional race of genetically modified beings created millions of years ago when the Celestials experimented on humans. The extra-powerful beings are locked in eternal battle with their destructive counterparts, the Deviants, moving through history in a, well, eternal power struggle.

With Avengers 4 just down the road, the plans for what will follow in Phase 4 have remained mysterious. The only confirmed movie in the lot is Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 — which will be distributed by Sony rather than Disney — leaving fans to wonder what will become of the MCU as we know it in the wake of Avengers 4.

While promoting Infinity War, MCU boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Eternals is “one of many many many things that [they] are actively beginning to have creative discussions about.” They’re keeping a tight lid on what those other projects might be — though there was recently some long overdue movement on a Black Widow movie — but Feige continued, “some of that is you can take cues from everything we’ve done in the 22 movies before those — which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of.”

This certainly seems like a “big swing” property, and one that would continue their Phase 3 tradition of exploration and leaning all-in on the cosmic and weird. What do you think? Is this a good Phase 4 pick? Will all the Eternals be as thicc as Thanos? Might they be even thiccer?! Sound off in the comments.