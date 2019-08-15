‘Eternals’ Concept Art Poster Gives a Glimpse at Marvel’s Most Cosmic Movie

0

Concept illustrator Rodney Fuentebella just released his first bit of art from Marvel’s cosmic Phase 4 film, Eternals, which doubled as an exclusive poster out of last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. If you’re as into massive outer-space gods stomping their way through barren wastelands as I am, then this is a highly tantalizing tease of what’s to come. Chances are you might not be as familiar with the Eternals’ title team as your average Thor or Iron Man, so Collider’s Dave Trumbore has you covered with a need-to-know guide right here. The most important bit imho is the fact the Eternal known as Ikaris goes by the civilian named Ike Harris. 70s comics, man.

As for what you’re actually seeing on the poster, those are the beings known as Celestials, an ancient, all-powerful race of extraterrestrials that played a major part in shaping human history. The MCU has technically already featured one of these bad boys before in the form of Knowhere, the hive of scum and villainy constructed inside the severed head of a Celestial appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

So yeah, things are about to get mighty whacky in the MCU, but the studio has assembled one heck of a cast to carry us through. Directed by Chloé Zhao (The Rider), Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

Check out the poster below. Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.