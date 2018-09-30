Ethan Hawke on ‘Blaze’, ‘First Reformed’s Ambiguous Ending and Those ‘Logan’ Quotes

0

Ethan Hawke is having quite a year. The Oscar-nominated actor kicked things off with a buzzy performance in Paul Schraeder’s thriller First Reformed, which is on track to pick up some serious attention as awards season draws near, he earned more critical acclaim as a famous rock star in the romantic comedy Juliet, Naked, and now, his directorial feature Blaze is in theaters across the nation

Hawke’s third directorial feaure is inspired by the life of Blaze Foley, a songwriting legend in devoted country music circles whose life was cut tragically short after a violent confrontation in a friend’s home. With Blaze, Hawke teamed with one of Foley’s great loves Sybil Rosen, who wrote the book Living in the Woods in a Tree about her time with the songwriter and co-wrote the film with Hawke, to commemorate Foley’s life and music on film.

With Blaze now in theaters,Hawke recently stopped by the Collider studio for a wide-ranging interview to discuss the film and the killer year he’s having. He talked about casting his friend, musician Ben Dickey, in his screen acting debut for the film, why he abandoned linear narrative for Foley’s story, and his collaboration with Rosen. He also discussed his “old-school” working relationship with Paul Schraeder on First Reformed, interpreting the film’s ambiguous ending, his shared admiration for Nicolas Cage, and how his viral Logan quotes were misinterpreted. Watch the full video below, followed by a breakdown of the topics discussed.

Ethan Hawke: