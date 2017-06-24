Watch ‘Preacher’ Co-Creator Evan Goldberg Go Comic Book Shopping with Collider

0

Do you like comics and celebrities who also happen to like comics? You’re in luck! We at Collider have a variety of original shows ranging from panel-style Movie Talk to the more utility-based Best Movies on Netflix, and now we’re happy to introduce a brand new show for our channel: Comic Book Shopping. Each episode will find a different celebrity or personality going to a local comics shop with host Jon Schnepp and sifting through and discussing their favorite comics.

In this inaugural episode we’re joined at Meltdown Comics by Evan Goldberg, co-creator/co-director of the AMC series Preacher and co-writer/co-director of films like This Is the End and The Interview. Goldberg explains how he first got involved with Preacher and how his love for the comic instilled a bond at a very young age with his creative partner Seth Rogen. And with Season 2 of Preacher premiering on Sunday, June 25th, Goldberg also teases what fans can expect from the second season (he and Rogen directed the first two episodes) and also talks about their long-term plans for the series.

At the end of the episode you can see which comics Goldberg and Schnepp chose to buy, but the rest of the show is interspersed with their expert recommendations. So if you like Goldberg’s work and are interested in Preacher, but are also interested in some comic book recommendations, this show is a must-watch.

Check out the first episode in the video above, and let us know what you think! You can find more Collider Video content over on our YouTube page.