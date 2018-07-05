Evangeline Lilly on What It Means to Be the First Female Lead in a Marvel Title

0

-

With director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne) to talk about the making of the sequel. During the interview, she talked about what it means to be the first female Marvel character to be in the title of one of their films, and why she’s been very selective with her acting roles the past few years, and why Jimmy Kimmel has the best guest chairs in Hollywood.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Check out what Evangeline Lilly had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Evangeline Lilly:

Why Jimmy Kimmell has the best guest chairs in all of Hollywood.

What does it mean to her to be the first female Marvel character to be in the title of one of their films?

Why is she extremely selective with acting projects.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

For even more on Ant-Man and the Wasp, you can browse the links below: