A Beginner’s Guide to ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’, Now Streaming on Netflix

With Neon Genesis Evangelion now streaming on Netflix, a first for the seminal anime series, a lot of newcomers and diehard fans are about to go all-in on the binge-watch. But in case you have never heard about the show or want to know more about it before settling in for all 26 half-hour episodes, we’ve put together a basic primer to get you started. Hopefully this piques your interest and you check out the first two episodes at the very least. That’s usually about all it takes to show that Neon Genesis Evangelion is something special in the world of anime and stands up to scrutiny nearly 25 years later.

Back in 1995, Japanese audiences got to experience Neon Genesis Evangelion for the first time, witnessing a mecha series unlike anything that had come before it. In the U.S., however, anime had yet to become as big of a presence as it is today, and the nascent Internet limited access to overseas titles. The earliest we could get our hands on any official Evangelion content was in 1997 when ADV’s English-language dub came out … on VHS … 13 of them. And even when they arrived on DVD a few years after that, director’s cuts of episodes and a pair of retconned movies made it difficult to get the full picture. This is all to say that having all 26 episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion at your fingertips with the click of a button is an absolute miracle of modern technology, and we old-ass weebs hope you appreciate that fact.

As for the anime itself, if you’re not familiar with the series at all, be sure to check out the Netflix trailer below for starters: