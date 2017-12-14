First ‘Every Day’ Trailer Reveals a Body-Hopping Teen Romance

0

The teenage love story gets an unconventional update with Every Day, the new romance from The Vow director Michael Sucsy. Adapted by screenwriter Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) from David Levithan‘s bestselling novel of the same name, Every Day stars Angourie Rice as Rhiannon, a teenage girl who falls in love with a mysterious, genderless spirit known as “A” that inhabits a new body every day. With each new morning, “A” wakes up as a different person regardless of gender or race, played by Ian Alexander, Justice Smith, and Jacob Batalon among others. Bound by a deep connection, s/he and Rhiannon work to find each other over and over again, never knowing what the next day may bring.

It’s a fascinating concept for a love story, well outside the realm of conventional romance and while I haven’t been invested in a teen romance for quite some time, I’m very curious to see if the film can live up to that clever conceit. “It’s a new experience for the audience, because you get to see 15 wonderfully talented people bring the same character to life,” Rice told Teen Vogue says. “It’s also fantastic because this love story really is free from the constraints of looks, gender, ability, race, and class in a way that’s never been seen before. At the heart of it all, it’s a story about soulmates.”

Every Day also stars Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Owen Teague, Lucas Jad Zumann, and Colin Ford. The film arrives in theaters on February 18, 2018. Watch the trailer below.

