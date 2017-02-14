‘Everything, Everything’ Trailer: YA Adaptation Finds Love in a Sterile Place

0

Warner Bros. and MGM have released the first trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Everything, Everything. Based on the book of the same name by author Nicola Yoon, the film stars Amandla Stenberg as Maddy, an 18-year-old girl who’s lived her entire life confined inside her house due to a rare illness that requires a hermetically sealed environment. When super sexy neighbor Olly (played by Nick Robinson) strikes up a relationship with Maddy, she finds herself wanting to venture to the outside world now more than ever.

Stella Meghie (Jean of the Joneses) directs the film from a screenplay by The Age of Adaline scribe J. Mills Goodloe, and while this is very much a story you’ve seen before, the teen crowd will likely find something appealing about this specific romance. The romantic drama YA boon hit big after The Fault in Our Stars broke bank at the box office, but few films have been able to reach those same heights as studios have been adapting books with similar stories, themes, and characters. Indeed Everything, Everything is another “possibly doomed romance due to illness” story, but it’s nice to see a non-white family at the center of the film for a change of pace.

Check out the Everything, Everything trailer below. The film also stars Ana del la Reguera and Anika Noni Rose, and opens in theaters on August 18th.