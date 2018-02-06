‘Everything Sucks!’ Trailer: The Dream of the 90s Is Alive on Netflix

0

After the success of the nostalgia-filled Stranger Things, it makes sense for Netflix to take that same formula and, more or less, apply it to another set of high schoolers (minus the sci-fi this time). Everything Sucks! follows a group of small-town mid-90s teens as they navigate the perils of dating and trying to be cool. The first half of the new trailer seems a little too self-aware of its setting (hey guys, it’s the 90s! Catch-phrases! Old music videos!), but the second half introduces several love stories that could be pretty cute. The trailer for Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan‘s series is left with a mishmash of times that raises questions about its overall direction, but on the other hand, everybody loves a trip down nostalgia lane, so maybe the details don’t matter that much.

Everything Sucks! stars Peyton Kennedy (Kate), Jahi Winston (Luke), Rio Mangini (McQuaid), Quinn Liebling (Tyler), Sydney Sweeney (Emaline), Elijah Stevenson (Oliver), Patch Darragh (Ken) and Claudine Nako (Sherry). Check out the full trailer below:

Everything Sucks! premieres Friday, February 16th on Netflix; Here’s the official synopsis: