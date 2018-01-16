‘Everything Sucks!’ Teaser Trailer Has Netflix Sending Us Back to 1996

0

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming series Everything Sucks! The coming-of-age story follows two groups of high school misfits in 1996 Oregon, tracking teens from the A/V club and the Drama club.

As you can see from the trailer, they’re going full 90s, not just with the choice of Everclear for the music, but also throwing in the “Pop-Up Video” style graphics that should be familiar to fans of the VH1 series, and showing all the ways things are different now than they were in the 90s. Netflix already scored one huge hit that traded on nostalgia with Stranger Things, but Everything Sucks! won’t be going down the sci-fi route. That being said, at best, it might be a 90s-spin on Freaks and Geeks, although anything even remotely as good as Freaks and Geeks will be a very high bar. But if the show’s a hit, we’ll be told it’s a hit by virtue of how much buzz it generates rather than any serious data metric, and if it’s a flop, no one will notice because Netflix churns out so much content.

Check out the Everything Sucks! teaser trailer below. The show premieres on February 16th and stars Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini.

Here’s the official synopsis for Everything Sucks!: