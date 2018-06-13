Ewan McGregor to Star as Adult Danny Torrance in Mike Flanagan’s ‘Doctor Sleep’

0

Ewan McGregor is checking into the Overlook Hotel. Per Variety, McGregor is set to star in Doctor Sleep, Warner Bros.’ adaptation Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the 2013 follow-up to his horror classic The Shining. McGregor will play the adult version of Danny Torrence, the terrified tot plagued by psychic powers who you probably remember best for screaming ‘Redrum’ while he watched his father descend into a murderous rage.

Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil helmer Mike Flanagan is set to direct. The filmmaker previously tried his hand at King’s material with Gerald’s Game, the critically acclaimed take on the King novel that was once considered unadaptable. Flanagan also rewrote the script fro Doctor Sleep, originally penned by Akiva Goldsman. Stanley Kubrick directed the 1980 adaptation of King’s original novel, which starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall and is revered as one of the best horror movies of all time (even though King himself famously wasn’t particularly fond of the adaptation).

Doctor Sleep picks up with Danny decades after the events of The Shining, when he follows in his father’s footsteps of alcoholism and anger issues, blotting out his lingering trauma and his “shining” abilities with his drinking problems. But when he embraces sobriety, his psychic powers return and he uses his abilities to help dying patients in a hospice where he earns the nickname Dr. Sleep. That’s where he meets Abra Stone, a little girl with a spectacular gift who is being hunted by fellow psychics who want her essence.

Here’s the official book synopsis for Doctor Sleep via the Publisher Page: