Collider Jedi Council: Ewan McGregor Speaks About ‘Obi-Wan’ Spin-off Film Again

May 18, 2017

0

-

Today is May 18, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Mark Ellis. Today the council discuss:

  • Happy belated birthday to George Lucas
  • Ewan McGregor talks Obi-Wan again
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge told not to post fake spoilers
  • Woody Harrelson talks Han Solo character

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-ewan-mcgregor-obi-wan-kenobi

Image via Lucasfilm

