Collider Jedi Council: Ewan McGregor Speaks About ‘Obi-Wan’ Spin-off Film Again

Today is May 18, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Mark Ellis. Today the council discuss:
- Happy belated birthday to George Lucas
- Japanese ad teases big reveal for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Ewan McGregor talks Obi-Wan again
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge told not to post fake spoilers
- Woody Harrelson talks Han Solo character
What’s the Deal With Canon?
Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.