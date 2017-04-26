Ewan McGregor in Talks to Lead Disney’s Live-Action ‘Winnie the Pooh’

0

After setting a 2019 release date for The Lion King yesterday, Disney is casting up yet another one of its upcoming live-action remakes of animated classics. Per THR, Ewan McGregor is in talks to star in Christopher Robin, otherwise known as the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie. The film picks up with the titular character as an adult businessman who’s now lost all sense of imagination and is instead focused on his work…that is until Pooh shows up at his door one day with a new adventure. It’s basically a Hook remake.

This film was really interesting when it began, as Disney tapped indie filmmaker Alex Ross Perry to write and direct. Then last fall the Mouse House instead put World War Z and Finding Neverland filmmaker Marc Forster in the director’s chair and brought in Oscar-winning Spotlight and Up co-writer Tom McCarthy to pen the script. Now, in addition to McGregor’s potential casting, THR reports that Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroeder has been brought in to take yet another pass at the screenplay.

McGregor has been a busy bee as of late, and this won’t be his first live-action Disney remake. He played Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, which opened last month and has now grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The wildly talented actor is currently wrapping up filming on the third season of FX’s Fargo and is attached to star in Like Crazy and Equals filmmaker Drake Doremus’ next film Zoe opposite Lea Seydoux. Fans have also been clamoring for Lucasfilm to make an Obi-Wan spinoff Star Wars movie, something McGregor has said he’d be open to, but thus far that’s still just a fan-generated idea.

Disney is really ramping up its live-action remake slate after finding huge success with films like Beauty and The Jungle Book. Next year will see the release of Mulan and possibly Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, while Tim Burton is gearing up to start filming on Dumbo soon. And with McGregor’s potential casting, it sounds like Christopher Robin may be a priority as well.

