Exclusive Trailer for ‘Luis and the Aliens’ Reveals DIRECTV’s Newest Animated Adventure

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive trailer reveal for a new, out-of-this-world DIRECTV and Viva Pictures release, the animated, family-friendly film, Luis and the Aliens! In this sci-fi flick, young Luis doesn’t share his UFO-obsessed dad in believing in aliens, so when a trio of extraterrestrials crash-land in front of his eyes, Luis finds himself caught up in a wild, worlds-spanning adventure.

Directed by Oscar-winners Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein (Balance) and Sean McCormack, and written by the Lauensteins with revisions by Joe Vitale and punch-ups by Jeffrey Hylton, Luis and the Aliens stars Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Lea Thompson (Little Women), Franciska Friede (Spy Kids: Mission Critical), Orlando Leyba (Uproarious), and Joey Guila (The Nutshack).

Producers include Jana Bohl (Producer/Studio Manager), Emely Christians (Producer), Viola Lütten (Line Producer), Jean-Marie Musique (Producer) and Christine Parisse (Producer). Look for the film on DIRECTV July 19th before its Viva Pictures’ limited theatrical and OnDemand release August 17th.

