Exclusive ‘Trick’ Trailer Reveals a New Halloween Slasher

0

Who doesn’t like a slasher movie with Big Halloween Energy? Sure, the Halloween franchise kinda runs the game in that department, but there’s always room for another All Hallows horror movie, and today, we’re happy to debut the trailer the latest — Trick.

The film comes from My Bloody Valentine 3D and Drive Angry duo Todd Farmer and Patrick Lussier, who co-wrote Trick with Lussier directing. Centered on a classic set-up, Trick sees the return of a mythic, deadly figure who massacred his classmates at a Halloween costume party before escaping from police clutches but not before taking five bullets from Detective Mike Denver (Omar Epps). Long thought dead, the masked killer reappears and wreaks havoc, dispatching his victims in increasingly twisted ways with Detective Denver desperate to hunt down Trick for good and finish what he started.

Trick also stars Ellen Adair, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy, and Tom Atkins. RLJE Films will release the horror film TRICK in Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD on October 18, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Trick: