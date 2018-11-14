First NSFW Trailer for Season 3 of ‘F Is for Family’ Finds Frank Making Friends

0

I haven’t had the pleasure of watching the R-rated animated Netflix series F Is for Family, but I can tell a thing or two from this new trailer. First of all, clearly both Netflix and its many subscribers (and everyone who uses subscribers’ passwords) are fans of the show since it’s coming back for a third season. Secondly, it seems to be an answer for folks who asked for something in the vein of King of the Hill but NSFW and chock full o’ swears. And thirdly, it’s tailormade for fans of comedian Bill Burr and his brand of stand-up. Your mileage may vary.

Back in 2015 for the series’ debut, Chris Cabin reviewed it and gave it three out of five stars saying, “F Is for Family has a potent sense of experience and era detail, and an intermittently inventive strain of humor, which is what makes all of its half-realized ambitions and dependence on routine characters and story arcs all the more disappointing, in a way that dulls even Burr’s most clever observations.”

Starring Burr (Frank Murphy), Laura Dern (Sue Murphy) and Justin Long (Kevin Murphy), F Is for Family Season 3 arrives on Netflix this November 30th.

Here’s your first look at Season 3 of F Is for Family:

Summer is coming for Frank and the Murphys. F Is For Family returns with a new season on November 30, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for F Is for Family:

From comedian Bill Burr and EmmyⓇ award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm.

Check out a selection of images from the upcoming third season below: