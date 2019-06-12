First Look at New Facebook Watch Animated Series ‘Human Discoveries’ Teases an All-Star Cast

0

Facebook Watch is continuing its push into original programming, and specifically animation, with the arrival of Human Discoveries this July 16th. This new series follows up on the 2018 animated efforts Liverspots and Astronots and Human Kind Of, and while those shows are still pending a renewal, this new prehistoric story will be premiering this summer. And we’ve got the first image to share with you today!

Human Discoveries is an animated series featuring a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. Of course, they’re the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, much more importantly, we’ll watch as they stumble onto humanity’s best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy.

The series stars Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, Baywatch), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Valley of the Boom), Jillian Bell (Rough Night, 22 Jump Street), and Paul Scheer (The League, Fresh Off the Boat). We don’t have a breakdown of the cast and their characters just yet, but we’re going to assume that Efron and Kendrick voice the central characters while Scheer is obviously the musclebound attractive hunter-type, because art imitates life, right? Look for the new series on Facebook Watch premiering July 16th and check out the first-look image below:

The new animated series joins live-action fare like Sorry for Your Loss and the return of MTV’s reality series The Real World, taking place in Atlanta, on June 13th. Keep an eye out for more on all of Facebook Watch’s upcoming program as we experience it.

Producers for Human Discoveries are ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman) and Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild. Executive Producers on the series are Kirk J. Rudell, Chris Bruno, David Howard Lee, Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, Jason Barrett and Mike Simkin.