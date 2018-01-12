‘Fahrenheit 451’: First Teaser Trailer for HBO’s Movie Sets Fire to Literary Classics

0

The first teaser trailer for HBO Film’s upcoming adaptation of Ray Bradbury‘s Fahrenheit 451 is here and it’s literal fire. Written and directed by Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes), with co-writer Amir Naderi, the TV movie stars Michael B. Jordan as protagonist/fireman Guy Montag alongside Michael Shannon as his boss, Captain Beatty. Neither of them are front and center in this first teaser trailer (luckily we have some previously released images that take care of this for us), but the video doesn’t really need them just yet. The burning of classics of literature like “Crime and Punishment”, “Lolita”, “The Catcher in the Rye”, “Homer” and “Huckleberry Finn” is eye-catching enough. I can’t wait to see more from this.

The last time we saw this inflammatory tome adapted, it was for the big screen in François Truffaut‘s 1966 film starring Oskar Werner and Cyril Cusack in the leads. After more than 50 years, it’s high time for a refresher on this cautionary tale, and I’d be amazed if Bradbury’s 1953 story didn’t still resonate with modern audiences. Also starring Sofia Boutella, Laura Harrier, Keir Dullea, Martin Donovan, Grace Lynn Kung, and Jane Moffatt, Fahrenheit 451 arrives on HBO soon.

Check out the teaser trailer for HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 below:

HBO Films presents Fahrenheit 451. In a terrifying care-free future, a young man, Guy Montag, whose job as a fireman is to burn all books, questions his actions after meeting a young girl…and begins to rebel against society. Starring Michael B. Jordan, and Michael Shannon. Coming Soon.

For more on the project, be sure to check out these recent write-ups: