Wyatt Russell Joins Marvel’s ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Series as John Walker

Rising star Wyatt Russell has signed on to join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, it was announced today at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Emily Van Camp is set to return as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13, while Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl will reprise his villainous role as Baron Zemo. Sources say that Russell will be playing John Walker, who’s otherwise known as U.S. Agent, who in the comics was apparently part of the group known as the West Coast Avengers.

Veteran TV helmer Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to direct the six-episode series, which is expected to hit Disney+ in August 2020. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) has been busy writing the script, and while plot details remain thin, Mackie is expected to appear as Captain America after picking up Chris Evans‘ shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Beyond that, there’s no word on what the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will entail.

Russell started his career in studio comedies, playing a flirty hockey player in Judd Apatow‘s This Is 40 and Channing Tatum‘s football buddy in 22 Jump Street before landing a breakout role in Richard Linklater‘s baseball movie Everybody Wants Some!! Since then, he has starred in Ingrid Goes West and Overlord, as well as the AMC series Lodge 49 and the creepy Black Mirror entry Playtest. He has also appeared in the indie movies Blaze, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, and Goon: Last of the Enforcers.

Russell, who will soon be seen alongside Amy Adams and Mackie in Joe Wright‘s thriller The Woman in the Window, is currently filming Albert Hughes‘ Showtime drama The Good Lord Bird with his Blaze director Ethan Hawke. Russell is represented by UTA, and his father, Kurt Russell, famously played Chris Pratt‘s father, Ego the Living Planet, in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.