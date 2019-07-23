‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Daniel Brühl Shares First Look at Zemo’s Return

0

One of the many, many projects Marvel Studios teased at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend was the upcoming Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While we already knew this show was in development, teaming up Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Captain America and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Marvel revealed at Comic-Con that another friendly face is part of the show’s ensemble: Daniel Brühl’s villainous Zemo. Now, Brühl has taken to Instagram to share a picture of the character’s return.

You’ll recall that the Inglorious Basterds actor played Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, but while comics fans were maybe expecting the character to don his signature mask and wreak havoc on the characters, the end of the film revealed he was simply a Sokovian colonel whose family had been part of the collateral damage from the Avengers: Age of Ultron finale, and who harbored a grudge against the Avengers. In Civil War, Zemo gained control of the Russian notebook used to control The Winter Soldier and led the Avengers on a wild goose chase that eventually allowed Tony to learn that the Winter Soldier killed his parents. Cue Civil War fisticuffs.

While the end of Civil War saw Black Panther stop Zemo from committing suicide and turn him over to the authorities, it appears he’s back in action in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And this time, he has his comics-accurate mask.

The plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is under wraps, but these Disney+ Marvel series—which also include Hawkeye and WandaVision—are being overseen by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and are being crafted as integral parts of the MCU story being told. Unlike the Marvel Netflix shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which are tangentially connected to the MCU at best.

Check out Brühl’s teaser images below. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020.