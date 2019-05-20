Marvel’s ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Series Lures Director, Two ‘Civil War’ Stars

0

Captain America: Civil War stars Daniel Brühl and Emily Van Camp are in talks to join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Collider has confirmed. Meanwhile, veteran TV helmer Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to direct the six-episode series, which is expected to hit Disney+ in August 2020.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) has been busy writing the script, and while plot details remain thin, Mackie is expected to appear as Captain America after picking up Chris Evans‘ shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Beyond that, there’s no word on what the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will entail.

Van Camp’s Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13, was first introduced in Captain America: Winter Soldier, and she went on to reprise her role in Civil War, which marked the first appearance of Brühl’s villainous Baron Zemo. It was Zemo who drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man.

Skogland is an interesting choice, given her high-profile TV credits. The Emmy-nominated, BAFTA award-winning director’s credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, The Americans, House of Cards and Penny Dreadful. More importantly, she directed episodes of the Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher. Skogland has several notable shows debuting this summer, including Starz’s The Rook starring Emma Greenwell, AMC’s NOS4A2 starring Zachary Quinto, and Showtime’s upcoming limited series The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts.

On the feature side, Skogland directed the indie drama Fifty Dead Men Walking starring Ben Kingsley and Jim Sturgess, as well as The Stone Angel starring Ellen Burstyn and Ellen Page. She’s represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Deadline broke the news.