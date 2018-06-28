Watch: ‘Fallout 76’ Reveals Crafting Mechanics in New C.A.M.P. Featurette

0

Bethesda is taking a bit of a gamble with Fallout 76, the brand-new, online-only, multiplayer-focused survival game set within the smash-hit and fan-favorite Fallout video game franchise. So while folks still have a few months to wait until the November 14th release date, the game company is going to use that time wisely by teaching gamers everything they need to know about the upcoming title.

Case in point, a new featurette for Fallout 76 is now available to watch, courtesy of Bethesda themselves. It walks viewers through the game’s crafting and building mechanics known as C.A.M.P., for the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform they’ll use to survive in the post-apocalyptic West Virginia wilderness. Now this isn’t very different from what we saw in the recent featurette on the game, but it goes into a little more focused detail on just how important crafting and building will be to your survival and that of your team. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Fallout 76 will be the way in which users team up to create their own stories, because everything else we’ve seen so far feels pretty familiar.

Check out the C.A.M.P. featurette for Fallout 76 below:

Use the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world. Watch our Intro to C.A.M.P. as featured in the Bethesda E3 Showcase. http://fallout.com Your C.A.M.P. will provide much-needed shelter, supplies, and safety. You can even set up shop to trade goods with other survivors. But beware, not everyone will be quite so neighborly.

