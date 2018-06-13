‘Fallout 76’: Must-Watch 40-Minute Documentary Reveals the Game’s Origins and Gameplay

0

One of the most exciting announcements leading into E3 was Bethesda’s Fallout 76. Fans were thrilled to discover that fresh off the terrific Fallout 4, a brand new Fallout game is on its way—albeit one with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Bethesda revealed more about Fallout 76 at E3, including the fact that it’s Bethesda Game Studios’ first online multiplayer game. Yes indeed, the action of Fallout 76—which is technically a prequel and takes place 25 years after the bombs dropped—takes place mostly online. There are no human NPCs, just other players and robots, and the map if four times larger than Fallout 4.

With the game now officially unveiled, a 40-minute documentary has been released online that offers a fascinating and extensive look at the game’s origins, gameplay, map, and future. Indeed, the folks at Bethesda reveal in this documentary that Fallout 76 actually came about because they were discussing a multiplayer version of Fallout 4. They ultimately decided not to go that route, but their discussions continued and morphed into Fallout 76. So they’ve been working on this game ever since Fallout 4 was first released, and the “bones” of Fallout 76 are very much Fallout 4.

This documentary also provides a great look at the new map, which is set in West Virginia, and reveals how the artists and developers went about crafting this new Fallout world. There are some peeks at new creatures as well, as the artists decided in this prequel world more mutated creatures would thrive before the died off prior to the events of other Fallout games. There’s also information on how the gameplay works (including why they did away with NPC humans), so if you’re at all interested in Fallout 76 this is an absolute must-watch.

Check the video out below, and if you missed them click here to watch the trailers for Fallout 76. The game will be released on November 14th.