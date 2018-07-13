‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor Edition Now Up for Pre-Order on Xbox One, PS4, and PC

0

While gamers have a few months to wait before Bethesda’s online, multiplayer game Fallout 76 becomes available on November 14th, that doesn’t mean you can’t pre-order it right now. In fact, the super-cool, made-for-fans Power Armor Edition is now set up and ready to order for Xbox One, PS4, or PC players. Each version will set you back about $200, or the equivalent in bottle caps. For your money, you’ll get:

Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Edition Steelbook. Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

Access to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application): Be one of the first to emerge into a new and untamed wasteland.

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.

