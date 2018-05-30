‘Fallout 76’ Trailer Revealed by Bethesda ahead of E3

0

After some expert-level trolling that’s on the order of Game of Thrones making fans watch a block of ice melt for hours on end or Westworld pulling off an epic Rick Roll, Bethesda finally revealed the first look at their new project this morning. A trailer teaser for Fallout 76 made its way online ahead of the game studio’s showcase at the upcoming E3 event where much more information will be made available for this title and the rest of the company’s upcoming slate of games and franchises. But before you start getting all revved up and breaking out your Vault Boy cosplay gear, we want to warn you that this may not be the single-player RPG you were hoping for…

That being said, there’s still a reason to be excited by this teaser trailer. John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” plays over a nostalgia-fueled trip through Vault 76, well after the tricentennial celebration in 2076 as the shots of a Pip-Boy and computer terminal confirm a date of October 27, 2102. This “control vault”, used as a baseline to compare to the more experimental vaults, housed 500 occupants and was set somewhere in Virginia (as opposed to West Virginia, as famously mentioned in Denver’s ode). But enough from me, see it for yourself!

Check out the trailer below:

While official info is scarce at the moment, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has been solid in the past, so here’s what he has to say about Fallout 76:

From what I’ve heard, Fallout: 76 is an online game of some sort. Developed by BGS in both Maryland and Austin (formerly Battlecry) https://t.co/gUmNYtDXDS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 30, 2018

Because I’ve seen some people misinterpreting this tweet, I did NOT say this is an MMO. I just know it’s not strictly single-player. Also, lol: https://t.co/sv9GuidHyd — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 30, 2018

I think it’s really important to reiterate this: Anyone who spends the next two weeks expecting Fallout: 76 to be a new traditional single-player RPG will be VERY disappointed https://t.co/gUmNYtDXDS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 30, 2018

I’m seeing some skepticism on Reddit and Twitch about my reporting that Fallout: 76 is an online game — because they don’t want to believe it — but again, if you spend weeks getting hyped for a single-player RPG, you will be disappointed. Just looking out for you guys! — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 30, 2018

Schreier also reports through Kotaku that Fallout 76 could be an online game of some sort, furthering the idea that it will not be in the vein of the main Fallout line of games that preceded it. So are we getting a looter-shooter, an MMO, a survival game, a sandbox-style multi-player shooter (like Battlecry was supposed to be before Bethesda canceled it), or something else entirely? We’ll find out at E3! In the meantime, let us know your best guesses below!

Update: Yeah, looking like Fallout 76 is going to be an online survival RPG in the vein of Rust and DayZ. At least, that’s according to Kotaku‘s new report citing their anonymous sources; expect the news to be confirmed during E3. Schreier calls the game “an experimental new entry” in the franchise, one that will incorporate quests into its story alongside base-building (which should be a familiar mechanic to Fallout 4 players) and multiplayer survival mechanics, like resource gathering, customization, and crafting. Expect a fair bit of civilization building as well, since the trailer itself said, “When the fighting is stopped, and the fallout has settled, you must rebuild.”

I’m not surprised by this and am actually kind of okay with it, but will need to see more out of E3 to get to the next level of hype. What about you?