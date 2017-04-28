‘Family Guy’ Takes a Shot at ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Ballers’ in a New Clip

0

FOX is ready for the return of their most successful animated shows to date this Sunday with The Simpsons continuing their 26th season and Family Guy coming back to keep Season 15 rolling. The Simpsons recently took a dark dig at Donald Trump and his administration’s First 100 Days in a politically satirical clip, but Family Guy has opted to go the pop culture route by taking on HBO’s Game of Thrones and Ballers.

TV Line premiered the clip which features Brian and Stewie talking about possibly opening a B&B before the scene jumps to a random aside the show has become known for. Seth MacFarlane should feel lucky that Dwayne Johnson has a good sense of humor.

Check out the full clip here and be sure to catch Family Guy this Sunday night at 9pm on FOX: