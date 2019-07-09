9 Movies to Get Excited About at Fantasia Fest 2019

0

Get ready to put some movies on your radar. For more than 20 years, Fantasia International Film Festival has been delivering a celebration of genre cinema, growing into a three-week smorgasbord of horror, action, sci-fi, fantasy, crime dramas and all the weird little niches in between. Showcasing genre films from around the world, Fantasia is one of the best destinations to get a first look at upcoming under-the-radar gems and potential breakout hits.

On July 11th, Fantasia returns for its 23rd edition in Montreal, Quebec, and the lineup is just as adventurous and stacked as ever, with an exciting international lineup. From South Korean thrillers to indie action flicks, martial arts dramas, buzzy festival favorites, and even a potential J-horror revival, the lineup is as diverse and intriguing as it gets.

Which means I’m just scratching the surface here, but with the 2019 Fantasia Fest upon us, I’ve rounded up 9 of the films I’m most excited to see. But the best thing about a film festival like Fantasia are all the surprise gems you don’t see coming, so stay tuned in the coming days for the highlights.