Fantasia Film Festival’s 2019 First Wave Includes ‘Little Monsters’, ‘Killerman’ & ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ Restoration

North America’s largest genre festival is at it again! The Fantasia International Film Festival returns to Montreal, Quebec this summer for its 23rd anniversary. And as always, it’s boasting a wild, diverse lineup of genre cinema from around the world. The first wave of titles includes world premiere’s for Malik Bader‘s crime thriller Killerman, starring Liam Hemsworth and Emory Cohen, and the first Critters film in nearly three decades with the debut of Critters Attack!

2019’s FantasiaFest lineup also includes The Gangster, The Cop and The Devil, fresh off its Cannes premiere, the Lupita Nyong’o zombie comedy Little Monsters, Chelsea Stardust‘s Satanic Panic, which just premiered at the Overlook Film Festival, and the North American premiere of Astronaut, starring Richard Dreyfuss.

But Fantasia isn’t just bringing the cinema, they’ve also got some killer events lined up including a Studio Ghibli orchestral concert featuring the Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films in celebration of renowned Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi. And Phantom of the Paradise fans brace yourselves. Producer Edward R. Pressman will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, July 13, at a 45th Anniversary screening of the recently restored Brian De Palma musical cult classic.

The Fantasia International Film Festival takes place in Montreal July 11 – August 1 2019. For ticketing and further details head over to the official Fantasia site. Check out the first wave below and stay tuned for the full lineup!

LIAM HEMSWORTH FLOORS ALL COMERS IN MALIK BADER’S RIVETTING KILLERMAN

After stunning audiences with his acclaimed 2015 sleeper hit CASH ONLY (a World Premiere breakout at Fantasia), Malik Bader returns to Montreal with the World Premiere of KILLERMAN. A full-throttle knockout crime thriller about dirty cops and dirtier mobsters starring Liam Hemsworth (THE HUNGER GAMES series), Emory Cohen (LORDS OF CHAOS), Diane Guerrero (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Nickola Shreli (CASH ONLY), and the great Zlatco Buric (Refn’s PUSHER trilogy), produced by Myles Nestel (WHEELMAN), KILLERMAN is an absorbing, gripping, and exciting look at the underworld, standing as further proof that Bader is one of modern crime cinema’s most ferocious rising talents.

RICHARD DREYFUSS TAKES FLIGHT IN SHELAGH MCLEOD’S POIGNANT ASTRONAUT

Lonely widower Angus (a phenomenal Richard Dreyfus) battles his family, ill health, and time to win a competition for a golden ticket to space. The debut feature of actor Shelagh McLeod (PEAK PRACTICE), ASTRONAUT (North American Premiere) is a rarity in movies these days: a fairy tale with both feet in reality. Featuring a supporting cast that includes Colm Feore (THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY), Graham Greene (WIND RIVER), Krista Bridges (NARC), and Art Hindle (THE BROOD), ASTRONAUT is a work of genuine hope and inspiration for dreamers of all ages. Fantasia is proud to be presenting the film’s first screening on the continent, following its launch at the 2019 Edinburgh Film Festival.

GO OFF THE MORAL DEEP END WITH LEE SU-JIN’S IDOL

After winning an Audience Award at Fantasia 2014 and earning praise on the festival circuit with his debut feature HAN GONG-JU, writer-director Lee Su-jin returns with a complex and fascinating psychological thriller recalling the very best Korean revenge movies. He teams up with the sublime Chun Woo-hee (THE WAILING), masterfully portraying a Chinese immigrant sought by a popular politician and a humble worker after a tragic accident, of which she is the only witness. An official selection at this year’s Berlinale, IDOL (North American Premiere) is a bold, bloody and engaging work that captivates with both narrative and visual prowess.

A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR EDWARD R. PRESSMAN

Fantasia will be presenting a lifetime achievement award to maverick producer Edward R. Pressman, who has consistently championed some of the boldest voices of the last 40+ years of American cinema, often in their crucial, formative periods. Having produced films for Terrence Mallick (BADLANDS), Brian De Palma (SISTERS, PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE), Sam Raimi (CRIMEWAVE), Oliver Stone (THE HAND, WALL STREET, TALK RADIO), Mary Harron (AMERICAN PSYCHO, THE MOTH DIARIES), Abel Ferrara (BAD LIEUTENANT, THE BACKOUT, NEW ROSE HOTEL), John Milius (CONAN THE BARBARIAN), Kathryn Bigelow (BLUE STEEL), David Gordon Green (UNDERTOW), Sylvester Stallone (PARADISE ALLEY), Larry Fessenden (WENDIGO), Ernest Dickerson (NEVER DIE ALONE), Alex Proyas (THE CROW), David Mamet (HOMICIDE), Douglas Buck (SISTERS), John Frankenheimer (YEAR OF THE GUN), Danny DeVito (HOFFA), and Jason Reitman (THANK YOU FOR SMOKING), Pressman has consistently embraced and nurtured game-changing talents. On the International front, Pressman has produced films for Zhang Yimou (HAPPY TIMES), Wolfgang Peterson (DAS BOOT), Alex Cox (WALKER), Barbet Schroeder (REVERSAL OF FORTUNE), James Marsh (THE KING), and more. Mr. Pressman will be given a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, July 13, at a 45th Anniversary screening of the recently restored De Palma classic PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE. To make our anniversary screening even more spectacular, Swan himself, the legendary Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter-actor Paul Williams – who was Oscar-nominated for PHANTOM – will be joining Mr. Pressman onstage at the event. In addition, Fantasia will also be present a special 25th anniversary screening of Alex Proyas’ ground-breaking supernatural revenge thriller THE CROW, in 35mm. On a related note:

A PARADISE OF FANDOM EXPLORED: PHANTOM OF WINNIPEG

Just about everyone adores Brian De Palma’s 1974 glam rock comedy horror musical classic PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE. That wasn’t always so. Upon release, the film landed with a thud and quickly disappeared from screens everywhere – except for in the small and frigid Canadian city of Winnipeg, where local kids (shockingly between the ages of 9-13) turned the film into an enduring phenomenon with local box office grosses larger than JAWS! PHANTOM OF WINNIPEG (World Premiere) tells the story of the unique outsider fan community that sprung up around the film. It’s an exploration of the very DNA of fan culture itself told via the true-life stories of those fateful Winnipeg kids who just got it and the cast and creative team behind the original film who saw it all go down first-hand. Filmmakers Malcolm Ingram and Sean Stanley have spent years making this affectionate and wonderful doc, and Fantasia’s proud-as-Phoenix to be showcasing its long-coming World Premiere.

FANTASIA’S THE PLACE TO BE WHEN CRITTERS ATTACK!

The first feature-length CRITTERS film in 27 years will be landing in Montreal for its inaugural appearance on Earth, unleashing waves of adorably grotesque monsters and mayhem. Directed by Fantasia favorite Bobby Miller (THE CLEANSE), written by Scott Lobdell (HAPPY DEATH DAY) and featuring a cast that includes Tashiana Washington (SKATE KITCHEN), Ava Preston (RUSTY RIVERS), Jack Fulton, and Jaeden Noel (ODD SQUAD), along with the adored Dee Wallace (E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL) making a welcome return to the franchise, the world premiere of CRITTERS ATTACK! shoots to thrill with old school prosthetic creatures and a whole lot of rambunctious chaos.

STRAIGHT FROM CANNES COMES THE GANGSTER, THE COP, THE DEVIL

A mob boss who is the victim of a random attempted murder and a detective determined to collar him by any means necessary must team up to stop a far-too-prolific serial killer. Acclaimed at Cannes 2019 and screening as part of Fantasia’s Action! section lineup, THE GANGSTER, THE COP, THE DEVIL is an electrifying action thriller that roars full-throttle until its very last frame! With chases of all kinds, brutal fights, incisive dialogue tinged with black humour, and pitch-perfect performances by a seasoned cast, led by the charismatic Don Lee (TRAIN TO BUSAN), writer-director Lee Won-tae (MAN OF WILL) has created nothing less than the ultimate Summer blockbuster.

FOLKLORIC MYSTICISM AND SOUTH AFRICAN SCREAMS: 8

As South African cinema continues its inspired wave of genre creations following the brilliant NUMBER 37 (jury award winner for Best Director at last summer’s festival) and FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES, the time has come for a work of full-fledged folkloric horror. Steeped in themes of death and transfiguration – and evocative in ways of Richard Stanley’s Namibian occult classic DUST DEVIL – Harold Holscher’s 8 (World Premiere) drips with dreamy atmosphere and a vivid sense of iconography that will cast a spell on you from its chilling opening frames. The mysticism at the film’s core is made frighteningly tangible through the strength of its compelling screenplay and performances, giving heightened uncanny flight through inspired aesthetics.

DOOR LOCK ENSURES THAT YOU’LL NEVER SLEEP TIGHT AGAIN

Actress Kong Hyo-Jin (CRUSH AND BLUSH) returns to the Fantasia screen in this nail-biting thriller deeply rooted in the female experience, deftly portraying a woman accustomed to hostility and dismissal who must rise up to defend herself. Directed by Lee Kwon, this South Korean remake of Jaume Balageuro’s SLEEP TIGHT (a 2012 jury award winner at Fantasia) recently won the Thriller Prize at the 2019 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and will be coming to Montreal for its North American bow.

A NEW KIND OF WITCHCRAFT GIVES SHAPE TO THE WRETCHED

L.A.-based filmmaking brothers Brett and Drew Pierce (DEADHEADS) have taken things to the proverbial next level with the grisly occult thrill ride THE WRETCHED (World Premiere), the story of a teenager who realizes that he’s living next door to an ageless, undying horror that threatens all he holds dear. The film is a dead serious new spin on witchcraft cinema, with a fresh set of rules, likeable and developed teen characters, a ton of surprising scares, and a cauldron of imaginatively gruesome special makeup effects. THE WRETCHED stars John-Paul Howard (Hell or High Water), Piper Curda (I DIDN’T DO IT), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl), and Kevin Bigley (Netflix’s Upload).

A GENERATION SPIRALS DOWN TO HELL WITH A SMILE ON ITS FACE IN CHIWAWA

When the dismembered body of Chiwawa is found in Tokyo Bay, her friends try to solve the living riddle she became by remembering the relentless and self-destructive quest for love and attention that led her to such a tragic demise. With sincere performances by its young cast and international stars Chiaki Kuriyama (KILL BILL VOL. 1) and Tadanobu Asano (Marvel’s THOR), the supercharged music-video style of writer-director Ken Ninomiya’s CHIWAWA (North American Premiere) is an unforgettable feast for the senses that, like its title character, will surely fascinate and seduce. Adapted from Kyoko Okazaki’s cult manga.

A PUNKY, POPPY TRIBUTE TO GIRLHOOD: JOVANKA VUCKOVIC’S RIOT GIRLS

Scratch (BATES MOTEL’s Paloma Kwiatkowski) and her girlfriend Nat (JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE’s Madison Iseman) fend for themselves with a band of friends and family in an alternative, mid-’90s, post-apocalyptic world in which the adult population has been decimated by a deadly plague. The hotly-anticipated debut feature from genre iconoclast Jovanka Vuckovic (XX, THE CAPTURED BIRD, Rue Morgue Magazine), co-starring Munro Chambers (Degrassi, TURBO KID) and scripted by Catherine Collins (Netflix’s Lost in Space), RIOT GIRLS (North American Premiere) is a triumphant love letter to teenage misfits everywhere.

A GROUNDBREAKING START FOR WRITER-DIRECTOR KIM BORA WITH HOUSE OF HUMMINGBIRD

Acclaimed by critics and audiences at the prestigious Berlin, Tribeca, and Busan film festivals, award-winning HOUSE OF HUMMINGBIRD (Canadian Premiere) offers a potent coming-of-age story in which each tiny detail enriches the narrative and its characters. With this phenomenal first work, Kim Bora immerse the audience in the stormy daily life of a teenager – excellently portrayed by Park Ji-hu (THE WITNESS) – who learns how stay standing in a post-dictatorial Korea still rooted in traditional patriarchal values. Thanks to a skillfully reconstructed socio-historic context, majestic photography, and direction bordering on perfect, HOUSE OF HUMMINGBIRD is truly one of the best films of the year.

BROKEN HEARTS, BREAKING TIME IN THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WKND

Having previously set afire to Fantasia’s screens with the shorts HIBERNATION (2012) and CENIZO (2016), which together went on to win no less than 55 awards on the festival circuit, Spanish writer/director Jon Mikel Caballero returns to Montreal with his feature debut: THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WKND (North American Premiere) – a moving and unique genre work in which a woman falls into a timeloop that forces her to repeatedly relive the day of a sudden break-up, with each repetition running shorter than the last. She’s experiencing a countdown… and time is running out. Winner for Best Director and Best Screenplay at the 2019 Fant Bilbao Film Festival and praised by none other than J.A. Bayona (THE ORPHANAGE, JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM).

COMBAT GRIEF WITH POP MUSIC IN WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES!

Thirteen-year-olds Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura meet by chance at a crematorium. All four have lost their parents in absurd circumstances and suffer from the same startling problem: the inability to feel any emotion. Faced with uncertain futures, the group soon mutates into a surrogate family: a viral J-pop band which might just challenge their deadening malaise! The debut feature by Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winner Makoto Nagahisa amazes with its utterly delirious, maximalist pop sensibility – located somewhere between the live-action cinema of Hideaki Anno, Wes Anderson, and stylings of Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, as filtered through 8-bit videogame culture. Following knockout screenings at this year’s Sundance and Berlinale, WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES (which co-stars Rinko Kikuchi and Sosuke Ikematsu) will celebrate its Canadian Premiere at Fantasia.

AN ODYSSEY OF JUNKIES, GANGSTERS, AND VAMPIRISM: BRUCE MCDONALD’S DREAMLAND

On the night of the strangest wedding in cinema history, a grotesque gang boss (the inimitable Henry Rollins) hires a stonecold killer (the equally inimitable Stephen McHattie) to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend (also played by McHattie). Did we mention the vampire? BRUCE MCDONALD’S DREAMLAND reunites the Canadian indie filmmaker hero with much of his PONTYPOOL team, bringing Juliette Lewis and Tómas Lemarquis along for the ride. Fantasia is proud to be presenting this jazzy, darkly comic, and utterly offbeat film’s North American Premiere after a riotous launch at the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival.

A MAGICAL ORCHESTRAL CONCERT FROM STUDIO GHIBLI FILMS

Montreal’s OVMF (Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films) will present a concert celebrating music by renowned Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, from some of the most beloved films of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli. The orchestra will play scores from Ghibli classics PRINCESS MONONOKE, MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO, HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE, NAUSICAÄ OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND, CASTLE IN THE SKY, KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE, and SPIRITED AWAY. Directed and arranged by Jocelyn Leblanc, the orchestra will be accompanied by a choir for select works. The OVMF has been performing film-music concerts for the past 18 years, with memorable events featuring music from STAR WARS, HARRY POTTER, STAR TREK, DOCTOR WHO, James Bond, Marvel, and more. This concert, celebrating the sounds the most revered works in animation history, is sure to be a highlight of this year’s festival.

CAMERA LUCIDA UNVEILS ODE TO NOTHING, JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY, MAGGIE, AND KNIVES AND SKIN!

What do we expect from genre cinema? The CAMERA LUCIDA section, dedicated to boundary-pushing, auteur-driven works of genre, and genre-adjacent cinema, returns to defy all and every expectation. It is proud to unveil the first four titles of its 2019 line-up.

In JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY (North American Premiere)

Miguel Llanso’s highly anticipated follow-up to CRUMBS (Camera Lucida 2015) – CIA agents Palmer and Gagano are tasked with the perilous mission of destroying “The Soviet Union”! As they enter the system using a VR simulation, their mission quickly turns into a delirious trap far more complex than expected, as the fabric of reality starts unraveling around them. A cornucopia of stylistic influences, virtuosic cinematic techniques, and set design (ranging from stop-motion animation to stylized live-action), Llanso’s latest blends inter-dimensional intrigue, spy-fi, kung-fu, and Philip K. Dick-esque mind-melting weirdness to achieve truly unclassifiable results.

In ODE TO NOTHING (North American Premiere),

Sonya – an old maid stuck in a town that long ceased to recognize her existence – sees a dead body arrive at the footsteps of her family-owned funeral shop. Bringing forth strange luck and fortune, she instantly gets drawn to the corpse’s mystique… NEKROMANTIK by way of A GHOST STORY, Dwein Baltazar’s powerful meditation on loneliness, small-town alienation, and the soothing ineluctability and omnipresence of death is one of the strangest, boldest and most captivating films to emerge from the Philippines this year – and a Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay winner at QCinema. When a scandal erupts around two people having sex in the X-ray room of her hospital, nurse Yoon-young’s (2018’s Busan Actress of the Year winner Lee Joo-young) world is turned upside down. Meanwhile, strange sinkholes start appearing all over the city, her relationship with her slacker boyfriend falls apart, and what’s with the chatty pet catfish one patient left behind? Yi Okseop’s infinitely charming and unpredictable MAGGIE (Canadian Premiere) unfolds as a series of quirky interconnected vignettes pushing the possibilities of screenwriting forward, and interrogating the mysteries of the universe, the nature of trust, and the (inevitable?) wearing-down of relationships.

KNIVES AND SKIN (Quebec Premiere)

Jennifer Reeder’s hypnotic festival sensation (an official selection at this year’s Berlinale and Tribeca, among others), follows the investigation of a young girl’s disappearance in a stylized version of a rural Midwest town that hovers just above and beyond reality: a TWIN PEAKS riff by way Reeder’s inimitably dreamy style, aiming to deconstruct the oppressive sheen of the All-American teen movie, and experience. In this psychedelic quasi-noir, the backdrop of shared trauma colors quintessential teenage rituals (choir rehearsals, end-of-year dances, adolescent courtships, and other football games), opening as many unknowable portals and opportunities for the loss of innocence.

FANTASIA’S ACTION! SECTION REVEALS FIRST TITLES – NO MERCY, THE FABLE, AND THE PREY!

In NO MERCY (North American Premiere), former martial arts champion Inae to take things into her own hands when her little sister goes missing. By way of rough, tough interrogation, she discovers that the group of schoolgirls who bullied her sister have forced her into an awful situation involving petty criminals, pawnbrokers, pimps, and more. South Korean cinema has certainly cornered the market in visceral revenge thrillers loaded with action – and filmmaker’s Lim Kyoung-tack’s (KILLER TOONS) latest is firmly set in this tradition, led by a world-class action-movie heroine in the vein of 2017’s THE VILLAINESS. THE FABLE (Quebec Premiere) is equal parts slam-bang action thriller, lurid Yakuza melodrama, and off-kilter dark comedy filled with JOHN WICK-esque gun fu. And like its antihero, the whole thing is a bit confounding, but totally cool with it. Based on Katsuhisa Minami’s award-winning manga series, Kan Eguchi’s live-action adaptation gives centre stage to Junichi Okada (LIBRARY WARS, IT COMES), whose knack for deadpan comedy, packed with wit and pathos, comes in handy when otherwise preoccupied charting a death-dealing sociopath’s uncertain stumble toward normalcy. In THE PREY (Canadian Premiere), prisoners become human prey for rich hunters looking for thrills in the Cambodian jungle. Thrown in with a mix of crooks and killers out to survive in any way possible, Chinese cop Xin (newcomer Gu Shangwei) must outrun his hunters before he becomes a human trophy. Tough, trained, he’s ready to fight, and he just needs to find his way out of this before they find him. Inspired by Richard Connell’s The Most Dangerous Game, Jimmy Henderson and the team behind the 2017 Fantasia hit JAILBREAK continue their winning streak of rock-solid, high-quality action on a modest budget.

FIRST TITLES OF THE 2019 AXIS LINEUP UNVEILED!

Fantasia’s Axis section, dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge works of animation, returns with an inspired lineup of standout creations. We’re proud to announce a selection of First Wave titles: LATVIAN DEBUT FEATURE AWAY IS ONE MAN’S WORK OF ANIMATED WONDER The closing credits of the thoughtful, fascinating Latvian fantasy-adventure AWAY (North American Premiere) are only the words “A Film by Gints Zilbalodis.” For his first feature, the 25-year-old handled literally every aspect: screenplay, design, CG animation, even the effective musical score. The result is sparse, archetypal tale-for-all-ages, imbued with a mesmerizing-yet-unsettling energy and frequent moments of wonder. CHINESE STOP-MOTION FEATURE SHE BLOWS THE CLOSET DOORS OF THE COLLECTIVE UNCONSCIOUS WIDE OPEN Zhou Shengwei’s startling stop-motion fairy-tale SHE (Canadian Premiere) is a scissor-sharp indictment of the patriarchal-industrial complex, constructed entirely out of clothing and common objects. Composed of almost 60,000 photographs and over a half-decade in the making, SHE is an inspired, one-of-a-kind creation, its bravado art direction, eruptive colour scheme, and unsettling, onomatopoeic sound design certain to stain the memory of anyone daring enough to dive in. RESTORATION OF 1981 HUNGARIAN PSYCHEDELIC ANIMATED CLASSIC MAKES ITS WORLD PREMIERE! A liberated pastiche of epic poem and ancient tales, informed by folk-art motifs, pop psychedelia, and an abundance of profound symbolism, SON OF THE WHITE MARE (1981) is the most admired work of award-winning, pioneering Hungarian animator Marcell Jankovics. Now that the dedicated crew at Arbelos Films have restored its glory directly from camera negatives, Fantasia is thrilled to re-introduce this marvel from a living legend of the craft. WORLD PREMIERE OF RESTORATION

