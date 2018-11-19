Movie Talk: ‘Fantastic Beasts 2′ Has Worst Box Office Debut in Harry Potter History

On today’s episode of Move Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opened with $62 million this past weekend, $12 million less than the first installment of the series.
- Fox releases a new Once Upon a Deadpool trailer that reveals the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds and an adult Fred Savage.
- Warner Bros. and DC release a final Aquaman trailer that focuses on the power of the trident.
- Entertainment Studios Motion Picture releases a new Replicas trailer featuring Keanu Reeves defying every law of nature to get his family back.
- Live Twitter Questions