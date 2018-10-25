‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Expected to Conjure Up to $75 Million in Its Debut Weekend

0

Roughly two years ago, Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them took in over $74.4 million at the domestic box office in its debut weekend. That film would go on to make almost $815 million worldwide when it was all said and done, assuring a sequel to the Harry Potter prequel franchise-starter would be on the way. For what it’s worth, Fantastic Beasts was also the lowest domestic box office debut for movies in the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, so we’ll see if the new film, the tenth in the series, can top it.

As current box office predictions have it, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald should be within striking distance of the first film’s total tally for the weekend, though just barely. Variety reports that anywhere from $65 million to $75 million in ticket sales could pan out for David Yates‘ sequel when it opens November 16th. There shouldn’t be much in the way of competition, however, with Fox’s crime-thriller Widows (which could be a sleeper hit) and Paramount’s Mark Wahlberg comedy Instant Family also debuting. Holiday hangers-on from the weekend before include Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and the not-so-family-friendly flicks The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Overlord, so it’s Newt Scamander’s weekend to win; by how much remains to be seen.

If you’re unfamiliar with the plot, here’s the synopsis of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, followed by details on how you can check it out in ScreenX for the first time ever: