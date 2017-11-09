‘Fantastic Beasts 2′: Carmen Ejogo Reveals How Big a Part Seraphina Plays in the Sequel

0

With Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 primarily filming in Paris & London, it raises the question of just how prominent a role Seraphina – The President of the American Wizard Association – will actually have in the sequel. At the press day for Roman J. Israel, Esq., I posed just such a question to Carmen Ejogo, the actress behind Seraphina.

“Well in this one – maybe not so [prominent a role],” Ejogo revealed “but Seraphina is the President of the American Wizard Association so whenever we return to the US, I would imagine we get more of Seraphina. But this film mostly takes place in Paris – so we get to see a Parisian version of her perhaps.”

Ejogo said that she’s been “in and out” filming the sequel, which has been in production since early July. Per Ejogo: “I’m actually going over next week [to shoot]… It’s always a long shoot on these films so it’s been a fair bit of back and forth but I’m so happy to be a part of the ongoing sequels. It’s a great franchise.”

Seraphina – in particular Ejogo’s steely-eyed performance – added a nice sense of gravitas amongst all the whimsy of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, so it’s slightly disheartening to hear she’ll be taking a backseat in the sequel. To be fair though, the hint of a ‘Parisian version’ seems intriguing enough. Hopefully the x-number of planned sequels and spin-offs give an actor of Ejogo’s caliber more to play.

For Ejogo’s full comments, watch the video above.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 opens everywhere November 16, 2018.