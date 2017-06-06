‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Open Casting Call Looks for Teenage Versions of Its Leads

0

It looks like the Fantastic Beasts franchise is going to do a bit of a deep dive into the teenaged lives of its protagonists. Or at least, it will give some time to exploring these wizards and young folk (hopefully longer than those brief fever-dreams of the Young Marauders in Harry Potter). The Leaky Caludron spotted an open casting call from Warner Bros. for five young actors — and reminds hopefuls that Evanna Lynch was once just one of 15000 would-be Luna Lovegoods.

The details of the casting call are as follows:

“An open casting call has gone out for three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young versions of Newt, Leta, and another character called Sebastian. They are also looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers.”

So this reveals a few things. Firstly, who is Sebastian?! As for the rest, it seems like we might not only get a little more information on Newt’s (Eddie Redmayne) near-expulsion from Hogwarts, but the movies may also give us a more complete picture of what happened in Godric’s Hollow those many years ago.

Pottermore will provide you with more information if you or someone you know is looking to try out for one of these characters. Best of luck!

In the meantime, let us know what you hope this casting calls portends in terms of story and what we might see of this young cast. Since they are unknowns I’m not expecting these flashbacks to have extensive screen time, but it would be kinda cool if they did. Fantastic Beasts has a ton of sequels in the pipeline, so it might not be a bad idea when it comes to stretching that story out a bit ….

