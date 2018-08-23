‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Character Descriptions Reveal Plot Details

0

Interest is riding high for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, not just because it’s the sequel to the Harry Potter prequel (of sorts) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but because this franchise is now charting original story territory. Potter author J.K. Rowling has penned the scripts for the first two of a planned five-film franchise, but the source material was bare, which means audiences don’t know what the future holds.

Luckily, Warner Bros. has released some lengthy Fantastic Beasts 2 character descriptions that not only give insight into new characters, but also tell us where the returning folks like Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and Credence (Ezra Miller) are at both emotionally and geographically. Be warned though, some of these descriptions could be considered very minor spoilers—if you want to know as little as possible about the plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald, you may want to turn back now.

These character descriptions have quite a few revealtions, including the fact that when Crimes of Grindelwald begins, Newt has already published Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them—which has made him famous. Tina (Katherine Waterston), meanwhile, has traveled to Paris on a secretive and unauthorized mission to try and track down Credence, who has now learned to harness his Obscurial power. As for Queenie (Alison Sudol), she’s busy breaking all kinds of magical rules to try and find a way for her and Jacob (Dan Fogler) to be together. And none of this is to mention the new characters like Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore or Zoë Kravitz’s Leta Lestrange.

Check out the full Fantastic Beasts 2 character descriptions below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.