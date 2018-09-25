‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Character Posters Carry Unique Designations

Following up this morning’s final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros. has released nine new character posters for the movie. The posters have fun little designations like “Under Ministry Orders” and “Whereabouts Unknown” to describe what the characters are up to. It adds a level threat from an officious body, and it also helps give the sequel a different spin than the first movie, which functioned more as an introduction. It looks like The Crimes of Grindelwald is going to drop viewers straight into the action, and it will be good to see this franchise hitting the ground running for its second installment.
Check out the character posters below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.
Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:
At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.
In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, Poppy Corby-Tuech, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen serve as executive producers.