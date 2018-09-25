‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Character Posters Carry Unique Designations

0

Following up this morning’s final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros. has released nine new character posters for the movie. The posters have fun little designations like “Under Ministry Orders” and “Whereabouts Unknown” to describe what the characters are up to. It adds a level threat from an officious body, and it also helps give the sequel a different spin than the first movie, which functioned more as an introduction. It looks like The Crimes of Grindelwald is going to drop viewers straight into the action, and it will be good to see this franchise hitting the ground running for its second installment.

Check out the character posters below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: