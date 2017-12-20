‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Wraps Filming

0

Principal photography has been completed on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film is the second in a planned five-film franchise at Warner Bros. that aims to prequelize the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on the big screen, initially based on J.K. Rowling’s book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. While that initial film, set in 1926 New York City, followed the exploits of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his quest to round up his titular creatures, it also set up the major arc of this prequel franchise, which is the rise of Grindelwald as the Voldemort of the early 20th century.

The sequel picks up pretty much where Fantastic Beasts left off, but moves the action to Paris as Newt and his friends are enlisted to help thwart Grindelwald’s plans by none other than Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law in this new film. No doubt we’re heading towards a confrontation between Dumbledore and Grindelwald somewhere down the line, but for now Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will reveal the Parisian Wizarding World for the first time.

There’s certainly been some criticism of the casting of Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald, one which we assume will continue throughout this franchise, but both Rowling and director David Yates have vehemently defended the choice to keep Depp in the role.

Yates returns to the director’s chair after first helming Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, then going on to direct Half-Blood Prince and both Deathly Hallows installments. The cast includes Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Check out a special wrap video below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.