Friday Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Conjures $25.7 Million

0

There’s no stopping the Harry Potter brand. The latest prequel to the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, pulled in a healthy $25.7 million on Friday, which includes the $9.1 million it made from Thursday night screenings. The latest Fantastic Beasts movie is on track to pull in $60-63 million domestically, but it could really rack up the score internationally. THR reports that overseas the movie could open to $185 million or more. The film is performing particularly well in China where it earned $11.8 million, the highest of any Harry Potter movie, although short of holdover Venom, which earned $12 million in its second weekend.

The second and third spots at the weekend box office are likely to go to The Grinch and Bohemian Rhapsody, which are likely to earn $35 million and $15 million, respectively. Both could also be huge players over the crowded Thanksgiving weekend, especially The Grinch, which is really the only movie out there right now for young kids.

As for the other big new releases this weekend, Instant Family and Widows are in a close race for fourth place. Both movies are expected to pull in between $10-12 million over the weekend. I’d expect Instant Family to nab the fourth spot simply because it has broader appeal and a PG-13 rating, although Widows is certainly a crowdpleaser. That all being said, right now Instant Family, Widows, and Bohemian Rhapsody are all very close together, so it should be interesting to see how the numbers shake out tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in limited release, Green Book and At Eternity’s Gate are beginning their runs. Green Book will open in 25 theaters before expanding to 1,000 screens on Wednesday. At Eternity’s Gate will open in four screens in New York and L.A.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for the full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)