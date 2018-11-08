New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Video Explains the Major ‘Harry Potter’ Connections

0

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer-like video for Fantastic Beasts 2 that runs down the major Harry Potter connections in the film—or at least the ones that we know of so far. When the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie was released, most fans expect some connections to the Harry Potter franchise, but by and large were ready for a film set in a new corner of the Wizarding World. We certainly got that, but the reveal of Gellert Grindelwald as the Big Bad of this franchise set Fantastic Beasts on a collision course with Potter lore that only gets more explicit in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Indeed, the follow-up brings Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) into the fold and shows Grindelwald in possession of the Elder Wand, which you’ll recall is one of the three Deathly Hallows. But as this new video points out, there are even more serious connections to the Potter universe. You’ll recall that Grindelwald in disguise as Colin Farrell (#MyOneTrueGrindelwald) gave Credence a Deathly Hallows necklace in the first Fantastic Beasts. This video also shows some new footage from Fantastic Beasts 2 that really hones in on the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, including Dumbledore alluding to his romantic love for the evil wizard.

There will no doubt be even more Harry Potter connections to unpack after we’ve seen the film, but for now this video serves as a great primer heading into the movie. Check it out below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.