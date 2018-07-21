‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Images Offer a Closer Look at the Magical Sequel

0

Did you see that brand-new trailer for Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? Would you like a closer look now that you have? Well lucky for you the studio has released hi-res images from the new trailer that show off the cast, their characters, and the creatures that pop up in David Yates‘ sorcerous sequel.

Newcomer Brontis Jodorowsky pops up in this trailer as well, along with a new image, as the ancient alchemist and Dumbledore pal, Nicolas Flamel. Also starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.

Check out the new images and their descriptions below:

Here’s the official synopsis: