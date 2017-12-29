New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Images Further Reveal Hot Dumbledore

0

A pair of new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have landed online, and I’m not sure the world is ready for Hot Dumbledore. Indeed, we knew Jude Law would be filling the role of the famous wizard in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, and while the initial cast image offered a first glimpse at Law in costume, this new photo gives a much better look at Law’s very-high-in-sex-appeal Professor Dumbledore.

Indeed, author J.K. Rowling revealed years ago that Dumbledore is gay and had fallen in love with Gellert Grindelwald when they were both younger, before “the incident.” So that adds a layer of intrigue to the whole Fantastic Beasts franchise, and is another reason why some folks were less than enthused about the casting of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in these films (we could’ve had Jude Law and Colin Farrell falling in love, people!).

Speaking of, another new image offers a different look at Depp’s iteration of Grindelwald, who looks to be the central villain of this franchise. The Fantastic Beasts 2 story finds Dumbledore enlisting the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends to help track Grindelwald down, who has escaped from prison and is rounding up followers for his anti-muggle cause. In this photo we see one of his mysterious supporters, Rosier, played by Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Check out both images below via USA Today, and gird your loins for Hot Dumbledore, comin’ at ya in 2018. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16, 2018.