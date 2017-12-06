New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Images Feature Dapper Newt and Dumbledore

0

A couple of new images from Fantastic Beasts 2—officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—have hit the interwebs. The highly anticipated sequel moves the action of the Harry Potter prequel series over to Paris from New York City, marking a quick change of setting for a franchise whose major selling point in the first place was revealing how the Wizarding World worked in the United States. But not to worry, with five films planned in total there’s plenty of time for the franchise to make its way back to the U.S., so for this sequel we’re getting a peek at the Parisian Wizarding World.

These images aren’t too revealing, as we see Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in a tunnel of sorts with his briefcase still in tow. And in a behind-the-scenes snap, we see Redmayne and Jude Law both in costume chatting away, as Law makes his Fantastic Beasts debut as the young (and quite dapper) Albus Dumbledore.

As the subtitle suggests, the sequel delves deeper into the life of Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who has escaped from prison and is on the run once more. It’s for this reason that Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt and his Fantastic Beasts cohorts to help track down this very dangerous wizard.

Check out the pair of new images below via EW. Directed by David Yates, the film also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16, 2018.