‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Watch J.K. Rowling and Jude Law Comment on Grindelwald & Dumbledore

The release of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is right around the corner, but if you need a little extra push to check it out in theaters, Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and star Jude Law are here with a special featurette to do just that. The duo comments on the battle between the forces of light and dark, including the gray areas in between them, and they share their thoughts on Grindelwald and Dumbledore. Additionally, the recently revealed official soundtrack for the film might just tease the sequel’s plot points, so spoilers may lie ahead, but you can still take a listen to two of the movie’s new songs, spoiler-free, after the featurette.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th and also stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim and Johnny Depp.

See the new AT&T featurette below:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald revives some of the most iconic characters and themes of the Harry Potter film series. J.K. Rowling offers a glimpse at some of the familiar magic we’ll encounter in this film.

And here’s a pair of tracks from the movie’s soundtrack; the full listing can be found here with the warning, again, that it’s likely pretty spoilery:

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world. The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, Poppy Corby-Tuech, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen serve as executive producers.

