‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: New Image Reunites Newt and Jacob in Paris

Johnny Depp may be far, far away from this new image out of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but the franchise’s protagonists are front and center. Eddie Redmayne‘s casually magical Newt Scamander and Dan Fogler‘s befuddled Muggle/NoMaj Jacob Kowalski are together again, this time on the streets of Paris for director David Yates‘ Harry Potter prequel sequel.
This film is less than a year away from opening, giving the marketing team plenty of time to ramp up the excitement for its holiday season-opening release, but for yours truly, everything’s been a bit underwhelming so far. I’m sure some of you feel differently, so please let me know what you’re excited to see on the screen when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018.
Check out the new image below, courtesy of GamesRadar/Total Film magazine:
Also featuring Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), Johnny Depp‘s sinister Gellert Grindelwald, and Ezra Miller‘s Credence, with newcomers including a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), the mysterious Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), Newt’s brother/war hero/Auror Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), and Claudia Kim, who plays a “young woman we first meet as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus.” The cast also includes “William Nadylam as a wizard named Yusuf Kama; Ingvar Sigurdsson as a bounty hunter named Grimmson; Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Skender, who runs the wizarding circus; and Kevin Guthrie as Abernathy, whom we met as Tina and Queenie’s boss at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA).”
Here’s the official synopsis:
J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.