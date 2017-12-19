‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: New Image Reunites Newt and Jacob in Paris

0

Johnny Depp may be far, far away from this new image out of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but the franchise’s protagonists are front and center. Eddie Redmayne‘s casually magical Newt Scamander and Dan Fogler‘s befuddled Muggle/NoMaj Jacob Kowalski are together again, this time on the streets of Paris for director David Yates‘ Harry Potter prequel sequel.

This film is less than a year away from opening, giving the marketing team plenty of time to ramp up the excitement for its holiday season-opening release, but for yours truly, everything’s been a bit underwhelming so far. I’m sure some of you feel differently, so please let me know what you’re excited to see on the screen when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018.

Check out the new image below, courtesy of GamesRadar/Total Film magazine:

Also featuring Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), Johnny Depp‘s sinister Gellert Grindelwald, and Ezra Miller‘s Credence, with newcomers including a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), the mysterious Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), Newt’s brother/war hero/Auror Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), and Claudia Kim, who plays a “young woman we first meet as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus.” The cast also includes “William Nadylam as a wizard named Yusuf Kama; Ingvar Sigurdsson as a bounty hunter named Grimmson; Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Skender, who runs the wizarding circus; and Kevin Guthrie as Abernathy, whom we met as Tina and Queenie’s boss at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA).”

Here’s the official synopsis: