New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Image Shows Off Little Newt Scamander

A new official photo from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—the second of a magically insane planned five films—gives us a glimpse of Eddie Redmayne‘s Newt Scamander when he was a young Hogwarts student, awkwardly brandishing his wand about as all young Hogwarts students do.

Not pictured is Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard committing those titular crimes (Depp is presumedly just off-camera threatening a P.A. with a prop broomstick). But we do get a great shot of Jude Law as English Lit professor Albus Dumbledore, back when the future Hogwarts headmaster was but a teacher, allowing students to perform dangerous and most likely illegal magic in his classroom, as is standard Hogwarts curriculum. Nothing but respect for my Young Dumbledore.

Redmayne also told EW about young Newt’s relationship with classmate Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz)—a new character who was almost definitely involved in Newt’s expulsion from the school of witchcraft and wizardry—as well as his character’s older brother Theseus, played by Callum Turner.

“Leta, it’s one of those relationships where there was definitely great love there. But was it ever a full-blown relationship? I don’t know. But certainly, she’s somebody who has touched him hugely. At the beginning of this film you realize she’s now in a relationship with Newt’s brother so, of course, that comes with great complications.”

Check out the image below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogel, and Alison Sudol, hits theaters November 16.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: