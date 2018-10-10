New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Posters Are All about The Future

0

Warner Bros. has released the final poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald along with a set of new character posters. And as posters go, they’re totally fine. I’m used to Warner Bros. releasing a slew of posters for their blockbuster moves, and I didn’t expect Fantastic Beasts to be any different. But something that has jumped out at me is the tagline. While those are determined by marketing departments and not storytellers, I am intrigued by “Who will change the future?”

I can’t help but wonder if The Crimes of Grindelwald is going to take Fantastic Beasts in an unexpected direction. The biggest strike against prequels is that you know how they’re going to end, so the best the storyteller can offer is, “Hey, enjoy the journey.” But screenwriter J.K. Rowling has shown that she’s not averse to time travel narratives. She first employed it in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and she signed off on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is all about going back in time and changing things.

Harry Potter fans have been comfortable in their knowledge that Dumbledore defeats Grindelwald in 1945, but what if Rowling were to rewrite history? On the one hand, this would almost certainly piss off fans who feel like she’s tinkering too much with her own story. However, throwing in a time travel element to disrupt the narrative might be the only way to get Fantastic Beasts out of the realm of inevitability. Or it could just be an empty tagline.

Check out the Fantastic Beasts posters below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

