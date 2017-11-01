‘Fantastic Beasts 2′ Set Image Teases the Sequel’s Timeline

0

Filming is currently underway on David Yates‘ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follow-up and a new image from the set offers a tease at the timeline for the untitled sequel. When we left Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) at the end of Fantastic Beasts, he was early in his legendary magical adventures, but it looks like the sequel will find him at a pivotal moment in his wizarding career — the release of his titular hand guide to magical creatures, which, of course, becomes a fundamental text in magical studies at Hogwarts. The set image teases Scamander’s book launch, which canonically debuts in 1927, a year after the events of the first film, and with the Flourish & Botts notation, the image teases a potential return to Diagon Alley. (Of course, this could just be a prop in the background of a scene, so don’t take that as a given.)

For Fantastic Beasts 2, Scamander returns alongside Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), and friendly no-maj Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). The rest of the cast is filled out by Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller, who returns as the powerful but disturbed young wizard, Credence, and a host of franchise newcomers including Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, Callum Turner as Newt’s brother, the famed war hero and Auror Theseus Scamander, Brontis Jodorowsky (El Topo) as Nicolas Flamel,Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Rosier, and Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as a “young woman we first meet as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus.” Additionally, Fiona Glascott (Brooklyn) and Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) are set to appear in undisclosed roles.

