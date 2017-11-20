‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Producer Teases Bigger World and a Thriller Quality

0

I enjoyed Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but I haven’t really had the desire to return to it like I do with the Harry Potter books or the better Harry Potter movies. However, we still have four more Fantastic Beasts sequels to go, and executive producer David Heyman tells EW that the first sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will be very different than the last movie:

“We delve deeper into Jo’s wizarding world — we’re in Paris, we’re in London and New York — the world is expanding,” Heyman says. “As you can tell from the image, we’re following quite a few characters. The new film has a very different feel than the first. It’s got a thriller quality. And it’s also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it’s just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we’ve learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I’m excited to be a part of.”

To be fair, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has the unenviable task of being both an introduction and re-introduction. We know how the wizarding world works, but we don’t know the time period or the characters, and Fantastic Beasts crams in a lot—Newt Scamander trying to recover his lost creatures, Credence suppressing his powers, and the influence of Grindelwald, so hopefully The Crimes of Grindelwald will be able to hit the ground running even though there are more new characters, new places, and a new focus.

Heyman also says the movie will have a different look despite the return of director David Yates. “Cinematically it’s more dynamic,” says Heyman. “The camera is more alive and much more immersive. It has a more contemporary cinematic approach.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018 and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law.

