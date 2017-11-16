First Image and Title Revealed for the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

0

Warner Bros. has released the first promo image for the Fantastic Beasts sequel, which is officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The upcoming sequel will see the return of characters from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them along with new faces including Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

Looking at this cast and this title, it’s fine, I guess. Jude Law looks good as young Dumbledore, but I still can’t get over the Johnny Depp casting. He really brings nothing to the table any more as an actor, and he just looks sleazy and slimy here. It’s tough to believe that Dumbledore would have ever fallen for a guy who looks like he has at least three kinds of magical STDs.

Check out the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald image below. The film opens November 16, 2018 and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law.

Here’s the description for the image:

(Left to right) JUDE LAW plays a young ALBUS DUMBLEDORE, taking on the mantle of one of J.K. Rowling’s most beloved characters; EZRA MILLER makes a return as the enigmatic CREDENCE, whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film; CLAUDIA KIM appears as a Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; ZOË KRAVITZ plays LETA LESTRANGE, who had once been close to Newt Scamander but is now engaged to his brother; CALLUM TURNER joins the cast as Newt’s older brother, THESEUS SCAMANDER, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; KATHERINE WATERSTON returns as TINA GOLDSTEIN, who has been reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA; EDDIE REDMAYNE stars again as wizarding world Magizoologist NEWT SCAMANDER, who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; DAN FOGLER reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, JACOB KOWALSKI; ALISON SUDOL reprises the part of Tina’s free-spirited sister, QUEENIE GOLDSTEIN, a Legilimens who can read minds; and JOHNNY DEPP returns as the powerful Dark wizard GELLERT GRINDELWALD in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD.”

And here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: