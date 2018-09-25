Movie Talk: ‘Fantastic Beasts 2′ Trailer Teases a Major ‘Harry Potter’ Connection

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. released a final Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer that teases a major connection to the Harry Potter franchise.
- Deadline is reporting that Mel Gibson will co-write and direct a remake of Sam Peckinpah‘s bloody Western classic The Wild Bunch for Warner Bros.
- A24 released a new Mid90s trailer that reveals more from Jonah Hill’s directorial debut.
- MGM released a new Creed II poster showing Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Johnson on his knees screaming. A new trailer for the film debuts tomorrow.
- Todd Phillips released a new image of Joaquin Phoenix in full circus clown makeup and outfit from the Joker movie with the word “Work” in the description.