Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Fantastic Beasts 2′ Trailer Teases a Major ‘Harry Potter’ Connection

by      September 25, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Mel Gibson will co-write and direct a remake of Sam Peckinpah‘s bloody Western classic The Wild Bunch for Warner Bros.
  • A24 released a new Mid90s trailer that reveals more from Jonah Hill’s directorial debut.
  • MGM released a new Creed II poster showing Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Johnson on his knees screaming. A new trailer for the film debuts tomorrow.
  • Todd Phillips released a new image of Joaquin Phoenix in full circus clown makeup and outfit from the Joker movie with the word “Work” in the description.
creed-2-michael-b-jordan

Photo by Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
The Witching Hour: Episode 9 - Is 'The Purge' Better on TV…
Tags

Latest News

Close