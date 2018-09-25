Final ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer Prepares for a Magical Showdown

0

Warner Bros. has released the final Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer. J.K. Rowling returns to pen the script with David Yates back behind the camera for the sequel, which finds magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends enlisted by a young (and very handsome) Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help track down the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who is amassing an army to rule over all impure muggles and non-magic folk.

This trailer is all about giving the people what they want, and I’m more than happy to accept it. If you wanted to cut a trailer to appeal to the hardcore Harry Potter fans, this would be it. Those fans will certainly be theorizing about what Nagini means and how closely this saga is connected to the rise of Voldemort (for those who don’t know, Nagini is Voldemort’s pet snake, but clearly she’s more than just a future horcrux).

But there’s more! For those who were upset at the lack of a homosexual relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald in this movie, that appears to be rectified insofar as the shot of Dumbledore looking at the Mirror of Erised and seeing Grindelwald. It may not be Dumbledore making out with a dude, but it shows that Dumbledore had a deep and profound love for Grindelwald, and I think that’s worth celebrating (even if Grindelwald is evil). I don’t know how non-Potter fans will react to this trailer, but I think it’s the best one yet, and I’m now geared up for the next chapter of Fantastic Beasts.

Check out the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer below. The film opens November 16th and also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: